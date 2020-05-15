WATCH: Video tribute for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner

Video courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released a video tribute in honor of fallen Officer Matthew Rittner on Friday, May 15.

“Although we were unable to celebrate Officer Matthew Rittner in Washington D.C. for the 2020 National Police Week, we celebrate him in our hearts,” Sgt. Sheronda Grant with the Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement. “Thank you Matt for your dedication and service.”

Officer Rittner was shot and killed as he executed a narcotics and firearms-related search warrant at a home near 12th Street and Manitoba Street Feb. 6, 2019.

He was just one of 135 officers in the United States who died in the line of duty in 2019.

National Police Week runs from May 10 and ends Saturday, May 16.