80-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane crash in Burlington

Posted 11:46 am, May 16, 2020, by

Authorities investigating a plane crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON — City of Burlington Police and Fire were called for a report of a downed aircraft near the Burlington Municipal Airport around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

Officers located the crash site west of Bieneman Road near Echo Lake and performed life-saving measures on the 80-year-old pilot from Port Washington.

The pilot was extricated and transported to the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and was later transported to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee.

This investigation is on-going and in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

