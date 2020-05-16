Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Actor and comedian Fred Willard dies at 86

Posted 2:33 pm, May 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:35PM, May 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Fred Willard at the International Myeloma Foundation 11th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation

LOS ANGELES — Legendary comedian and actor Fred Willard has passed away, according to TMZ.

Willard died Friday night at the age of 86.

He appeared in hit shows like “Family Matters,” “Married with Children,” “Modern Family,” “King of the Hill” and so much more.

His co-star on Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, went on Twitter to say “You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives intersected. No one will ever come close to replacing your genius.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.