× Zoom goes down as thousands of users report issues with video conferencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Users around the world tried logging on to the video conferencing app Zoom Sunday morning, only to have reported issues with its audio and visual features.

Around 9:05 a.m. CDT, 7622 people reported issues with the app on downdetector.com, with 72% of users claiming the video conferencing aspect wasn’t working.

Zoom has taken off since the coronavirus pandemic. Its primary users interact with colleagues working from home in webinar and meeting settings, while others catch up with friends and family. The service is available online and through an app on smartphones.

As of 9:45 a.m., Zoom was still presenting issues for users.