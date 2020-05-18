Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

A big loss in Hollywood: A look at the tributes rolling in for Fred Willard

Posted 10:23 am, May 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- A big loss in Hollywood -- as fans and fellow entertainers remember Fred Willard. Gino joins FOX6 with some of the tributes rolling in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.