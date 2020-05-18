Charges filed against MCSO deputy involved in fatal crash

Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m.
Posted 12:55 pm, May 18, 2020, by , Updated at 12:59PM, May 18, 2020

Joel Streicher

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Monday, May 18 against Joel Streicher — the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal crash on Saturday, Jan. 25.  47-year-old Ceasar Stinson’s, who worked as a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools, died on the scene.

Streicher is charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of 10th and State — near the sheriff’s office and Milwaukee County Jail — on Jan. 25.

Stinson’s female passenger was taken to the hospital, as was the Streicher. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said Streicher was not responding to a call when the crash happened.

Ceasar Stinson

This is a developing story.

