× Chris Stapleton Summerfest concert rescheduled for July 8, 2021: ‘We miss seeing your faces in the crowd’

MILWAUKEE — Chris Stapleton announced on Monday, May 18, he will be moving dates for his “All-American Road Show” tour to 2021. The rescheduled tour will now bring Chris Stapleton to Summerfest on July 8, 2021 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

In a news release Chris Stapleton issued the following personal message:

“We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021. We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase. For a list of tour dates, please visit ChrisStapleton.com/tour “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless.”

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their original ticket, as it will be honored for the rescheduled concert on July 8, 2021. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

Note: The Summerfest Box Office is closed until further notice. Fans who purchased tickets from the Summerfest Box Office will have 30 days to request refunds from the date it reopens.