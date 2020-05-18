× Elopement packages now available at the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater and Turner Hall Ballroom

MILWAUKEE — Pabst Theater Group announced Monday, May 18 that Elopement Packages are available for Turner Hall Ballroom, the Pabst Theater and the Riverside Theater.

According to a press release, couples who’ve had to change their wedding plans due to COVID-19 are invited to get hitched, without sacrificing the elegance they’ve intended for their special day. This is also a great opportunity for couples who prefer to keep it small and intimate, but still want a beautiful back drop.

The packages accommodate a maximum of 10 people, including the couple, at the venue of their choice for three hours.

Couples have the option for add-ons — including live streaming service from EPIC Creative, cash or host bar and photography by Brianna Griepentrog of Alternative Bride Photography. Various locations in the venues will be available to use, offering the flexibility to uniquely curate the experience despite the size and time limit.

For more information, couples are encouraged to visit pabsttheater.org/elope to fill out an inquiry form. Elopement Package offerings are subject to change, based on CDC guidelines for group gatherings.