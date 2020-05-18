× Maryland bar creates ‘social distancing tables’ with inner tube bumpers for customers to wear once it reopens

OCEAN CITY, Md. — An Ocean City bar is getting creative with plans for its reopening.

In a video that has been shared widely on social media, Fish Tales bar unveiled its newest social distancing creation – tables outfitted with inner tubes that the customer will wear around themselves to maintain proper physical-distancing guidelines.

The “social distancing tables” were designed in partnership with Revolution Event Design and Production, to give patrons a way to “drink safely” and stay “six feet apart” from other guests.

The unique wheeled tables, which were described as “social distancing at its finest” by John Middlebrook, who took the video, will reportedly be used for guests as soon as Maryland lifts its restrictions on restaurants and bars. Currently, Fish Tales is only open for takeout and delivery.

Those on Facebook were split on the creation, with some praising the bar for its ingenuity, while others called it “ridiculous.”

“Fantastic publicity stunt, worked like a charm. But this would never work,” one person wrote.

“This is awesome!!! [Fingers crossed] we will be there soon!” one fan commented.

“Stupid, just open for those of us that aren’t afraid,” another criticized.

“Social distance table for one please,” another wrote.

Though the tables seem fit for social distancing, the bar has yet to explain how easily it is to get in and out of, and whether or not there will be chairs that can be used in conjunction with them. According to the video, it appears customers will have to crawl under the inner tube to use the restaurant’s social-distancing inner tubes.