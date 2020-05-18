× No public Memorial Day ceremonies at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries over ‘health and safety’

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) has announced that, in the interest of the health and safety of the community, there will be no public Memorial Day ceremonies at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries.

A news release also says there will not be a large public event to place flags. However, arrangements have been made to ensure that there are flags on the graves for Memorial Day.

The cemeteries are open and accessible to the public from sunrise to sunset every day. The WDVA says it encourages visitors to observe social distancing guidelines when visiting. Families and friends should also consider visiting on another day when there are likely to be fewer visitors.

Virtual Commemoration set for May 25

Meanwhile, WDVA is inviting all to honor the fallen by participating in Memorial Day 2020: Wisconsin’s Virtual Commemoration, a state-wide Memorial Day observance. The commemoration is available at WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com.

The commemoration includes a virtual ceremony, educational and other resources to help families and individuals engage at home, and tools to encourage public participation and social media interaction. The commemoration will culminate on Monday, May 25 with a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by the observance of the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Secretary Kolar will lead the Moment of Remembrance Live on Facebook.