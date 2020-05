× Racine County medical examiner: 80-year-old pilot dies after crashing small plane in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Medical Examiner says the pilot and lone occupant of the small plane that crash in Burlington on Friday, May 15 has died.

Officials identified the man as 80-year-old David Schmutzler of Port Washington. They say he died on Saturday morning at Froedtert Hospital.

An autopsy is underway and the FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

42.678073 -88.276203