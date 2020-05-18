LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
Flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties through 7 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

SC mother faces attempted murder charge after police say she set car on fire with son inside

Posted 3:40 pm, May 18, 2020, by

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors in South Carolina’s capital city have charged a woman with trying to kill her 14-month-old son by setting her car on fire.

Columbia police arrested 23-year-old Caylin Watson on Sunday, May 17, charging her with attempted murder, arson and child abuse.

Caylin Allise Watson. She’s accused of setting her car on fire with her 14-month-old inside on Interstate 126 in Columbia, South Carolina on May 17. (Richland County Sheriff’s Department, May 18, 2020)

The son was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, where he was hospitalized Sunday in critical condition with extensive burns, police said.

Watson was parked on Interstate 126 on Sunday afternoon when she lit the vehicle on fire, police said.

A picture of the car Caylin Allise Watson is accused of setting on fire with her 14-month-old inside on Interstate 126 in Columbia, South Carolina on May 17. (WACH, May 17, 2020)

Four people passing by stopped to help, including some who sought to retrieve the child. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and police said they arrested Watson after finding evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

A picture of the car Caylin Allise Watson is accused of setting on fire with her 14-month-old inside on Interstate 126 in Columbia, South Carolina on May 17. (WACH, May 17, 2020)

Watson, an Elgin resident, remained jailed in Richland County on Monday. It’s unclear whether she’s seen a judge or has a lawyer representing her.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.