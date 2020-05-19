× HHS delivers $137M to expand COVID-19 testing capacity in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday, May 19 that it is delivering $137,077,933 in new funding to Wisconsin to support testing for COVID-19.

In total, $10.25 billion in funding is being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to states, territories, and local jurisdictions through CDC’s existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) cooperative agreement.

This funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act will provide critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and related activities. These funds, along with the previous funding support CDC provided, will help states, territories, and localities with their efforts to re-open America.

Each governor or designee of each state, locality, or territory receiving funds shall submit to HHS its plan for COVID-19 testing, including goals for the remainder of calendar year 2020, to include:

Number of tests needed, month-by-month to include diagnostic, serological, and other tests, as appropriate

Month-by-month estimates of laboratory and testing capacity, including related to workforce, equipment and supplies, and available tests

Description of how the resources will be used for testing, including easing any COVID-19 community mitigation policies

Jurisdictions will use the funding they receive to meet the testing goals laid out in their COVID-19 testing plans, including purchasing supplies (such as test kits and other testing supplies, as necessary).