× Milwaukee region’s business, health communities launch restart toolkit for companies

MILWAUKEE — With businesses large and small reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and the Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Partnership (M7) are teaming up to launch an online toolkit with information, guidance, and resources.

The online toolkit is designed to help businesses identify risks and implement health and safety procedures that will protect their employees and customers. Through the toolkit, companies are encouraged to enact procedures and protocols that minimize the introduction, exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Resources include:

A restart checklist to give business leaders a step-by-step approach to opening and operating safely. Health and safety best practices that are based in science. Quick links to resources for disinfecting, personalized protection equipment, and more



MMAC President Tim Sheehy issued the following statement on this effort:

“As we move into a ‘new normal’ of learning how to live and work safely under the threat of COVID-19, earning the trust of employees and customers is a top priority for our business community. Building that trust is necessary to restart our economy. We can accomplish this by taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect employees and customers. This is a new challenge, and it may not be clear what steps are necessary for a particular business to take. This toolkit, designed with the expertise of health and science professionals at MCW, can help show business owners the way forward.”

Updates to the toolkit will be implemented as more resources and information become available.