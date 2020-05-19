Milwaukee’s FPC demands MPD cease probe, demands documents in case against off-duty officer

MILWAUKEE — The Executive Director of the Fire & Police Commission (FPC) sent an official notice on Tuesday, May 19 to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) stating the Departments’ Internal Affairs Division (IAD) must immediately cease all investigations relative to Officer Michael Mattioli, and turn over all documents in the case by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mattioli faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of Joel Acevedo following a fight inside Mattioli’s home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19.

Prosecutors said Mattioli indicated he “held (Acevedo) on the ground” after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. It happened the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together at his home.

Director Griselda Aldrete issued the following statement in a news release:

“At the request of the Board of Commissioners, I have sent correspondence to the Milwaukee Police Department, specifically to Police Chief Morales, informing them to cease all current investigations regarding Officer Mattioli, and that my Office will be taking control of the investigation moving forward. A deadline was given to the Chief to turn over all materials by 5:00 PM today and the Board expects compliance with this directive.”

Director Aldrete also stated, “As I have stated before and I will repeat it again – the residents of the city are looking for transparency and trust in the process and I am committed to making sure this happens.”

FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for comment on this latest development. We will update this post when more information is available.