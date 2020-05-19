× ‘Public health must come first:’ Airbnb warns against parties in Milwaukee following ‘Safer at Home’

MILWAUKEE — Airbnb is reminding renters that they will not allow for hosts to authorize parties or events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings.

“We want to be very clear — not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Milwaukee Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with Milwaukee Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service,” said Airbnb.

Although the state’s ‘safer at home order’ is no longer in effect, Milwaukee County’s public health order remains in place, and this includes a prohibition on large gatherings, meaning our new policy means will continue to prohibit any type of party at an Airbnb listing in Milwaukee until further notice.

Airbnb said the following in a press release: