× ‘Taking the necessary precautions:’ Franklin ’emergency health order’ to expire May 21

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin Director of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday, May 19 that Emergency Health Order #1 will expire Thursday, May, 21 at 11:59 p.m., and will not be extended.

“We’ve given our businesses time to develop safe opening plans, re-hire and train their staffs and to restock their inventories. All in an effort to provide a safe environment for both the customer and the employees.”

Franklin, along with 10 other Health Departments in Milwaukee County, issued an emergency order that relaxed restrictions on most businesses and activities after the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned the State Emergency Order 28 commonly referred to as “Safer at Home.”

Health officials say the goal of the interim, short-term order was to provide a bridge to allow an orderly and safe transition for business operations.

“We have had great cooperation from all of our businesses and citizens during the worst periods of this pandemic. Now is the time for us to show the rest of the area how to spring back from this devastating virus and safely return to the vibrant community that we are,” said Ms. Day. Franklin Mayor Steve Olson added “This has been extremely difficult for everyone financially, emotionally and physically. We’re going to do our best to help people feel good again by getting them back to work; helping them be with family; having them visit our parks and playgrounds, go to a movie or maybe a ballgame or a dinner out all while still taking the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy.”

The City of Franklin Health Department will be issuing guidelines and best practices for safely operating businesses as we recover from the pandemic remembering that the virus is still with us as we continue to treat active

cases within the City.