Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Un-bee-lievable! Beekeeper builds fully functioning beehive entirely out of LEGOs

Posted 6:43 pm, May 19, 2020, by

IRELAND — A man in Ireland built a beehive made entirely out of LEGOs and it’s kind of amazing.

Ruairi O Leochain, a school teacher and wildlife activist from Athlone, County Westmeath, posted a video showcasing his newest colorful accomplishment on May 14.

O Leochain, who owns Athlone’s Wildlife Apiaries, said that he originally started to make the LEGO hive just for fun.

“I had the idea before COVID-19, so when that happened I thought I would order a load of LEGO and see what happens with it. I’ve been making it bit-by-bit over the last eight weeks or so,” he said.

O Leochain noted that he did not have a blueprint for the design of the hive, which now houses 30,000 bees, and just compared measurements to a natural beehive.

Another intriguing aspect about the hive is that no glue was used to fuse the pieces together, but O Leochain had reason not to fret over the longevity of his creation.

“What the bees will do, given enough time, is they will propolis the whole thing,” O Leochain explained. “Propolis is a kind of glue that the bees get from trees, and with any gaps in a beehive, with any wind or air getting through, they will basically put their glue in between to seal it up.”

O Leochain started his collection of beehives to make honey to sell and fund his work as a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation volunteer, and he said that he hopes to reach 3 million bees by 2021.

GoFundMe page has been set up to help Athlone’s Wildlife Apiaries reach a long term goal of providing beekeeping courses go help educate the masses.

Storyful contributed to this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.