81-year-old in critical condition after he ‘passed out’ while driving, struck building in Racine County

Posted 5:52 pm, May 20, 2020, by

TOWN OF NORWAY — A man, 81, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he “passed out” while driving and struck a building in the Town of Norway Wednesday, May 20, Racine County sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Northcape Street near 124th Street.

Sheriff’s officials said a witness indicated the driver was unconscious and not breathing. The witness performed CPR until deputies arrived. Life-saving measures continued before the man was transported to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was headed eastbound on Northcape Street when he suffered a medical episode. His vehicle then drifted off the roadway and into the parking lot of a nearby business, where the vehicle struck the building.

