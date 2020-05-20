× Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton to host Radiothon to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will host Capture Sports Marketing’s Athletes Doing Good Radiothon airing on ESPN Wisconsin on Thursday, May 21, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The radiothon will air on both 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN Madison from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with all proceeds raised during the event going to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Connaughton’s foundation, With Us, to help support COVID-19 relief.

A news release says fans can be a part of the radiothon by donating, bidding on silent auction items, or purchasing a buy-it-now item. Silent auction items include a Giannis Antetokounmpo signed All-Star jersey, a Khris Middleton signed Bucks jersey, autographed items from both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, and an autographed football and helmet from Aaron Rodgers.

Buy-it-now items include Bucks bobbleheads, promotional items and giveaways, along with two canvases of Connaughton from this year’s dunk contest, with one of him dunking over Antetokounmpo and one of him dunking over Christian Yelich. Each canvas purchased will be autographed by either Antetokounmpo or Yelich and will also contain a personal message and autograph from Connaughton.

To see a complete list of items available to bid on or purchase, or to donate,

The 11-hour event will also feature Connaughton interviewing athletes from across the sports world including Bucks teammates Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Kyle Korver and Middleton, along with Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, general manager Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer. He’ll also be joined by Yelich, Craig Counsell, Josh Hader and Brent Suter of the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN Radio hosts Trey Wingo, Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., and many other guests throughout the day.

For more information on tomorrow’s radiothon visit Capture Sports Marketing, or to listen live, tune in online at Wisconsin on Demand or locally on 94.5 FM in Milwaukee and 100.5 FM in Madison.