Homestead senior Josh Teplin ready to tee up life after high school

Posted 5:46 pm, May 20, 2020, by , Updated at 06:07PM, May 20, 2020
MEQUON -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Josh Teplin from Homestead High School leaves a glittering legacy and a sterling resume with the Highlanders on the golf course.

Teplin is a four-year letter winner and two-time State qualifier. He had to shoot 70 at sectionals as a sophomore to get to  -- and he did it. Teplin said it's his favorite memory on the course.

Teplin is the 2019 Northshore Conference player of the year. He was first-team All-Northshore Conference in 2018 and 2019. Teplin is on his way to more success after high school. We wish him nothing but the best.

