Kenosha police investigate ‘suspicious disappearance’ of 40-year-old man

Posted 4:09 pm, May 20, 2020, by , Updated at 04:22PM, May 20, 2020
Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.

KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Wednesday, May 20 asked for help locating a man missing since May 17.

Police said on Tuesday, officers responded to the area near 15th Street and 37th Avenue and learned Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. of Kenosha was last seen on may 17.

Kenosha police called this a “suspicious disappearance.”

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

