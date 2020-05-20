× Milky Way Drive-in movie theater at Ballpark Commons in Franklin opens Friday night

FRANKLIN — The Milky Way Drive-In, a vintage movie-going experience at Ballpark Commons located in Franklin will show its first movies on Friday night, May 22, beginning a season of entertainment that runs to Labor Day.

The movie schedule and showtimes were release Wednesday, May 20, and tickets are now on sale.

The 6 p.m. show will be Onward, followed by Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 per car, limited to the number of seatbelts.

According to a press release, the Milky Way Drive-In accommodates 150 vehicles and shows movies on a big outdoor 40-foot LED screen.

The release noted a great selection of food and drink is available, including burgers, Impossible burgers, hot dogs, fries, popcorn (of course) and candy. Soft drinks available are Coke/Diet Coke, Sprite, and Mellow Yellow; adult beverages are Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Lakefront Riverwest Stein, Lakefront Brewery IPA and White Claw Raspberry & Mango. Bottled water is also available.

Concession orders are made and paid for via app and delivered to your car via “car hop,” maximizing safety.

Stadium restrooms will be open for use with enforced social distancing safety guidelines.

“If you’ve ever been to a drive-in, you’re going to appreciate the Milky Way as the real thing,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, developer of the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen in the release. “The Milky Way Drive-In offers a terrific food-and-entertainment ‘night out’ experience in a safe environment.”