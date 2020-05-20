MPD seeks public’s help to ID man captured on video doing push-ups on moving vehicle

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred this past weekend in the area of N. 91st Street and W. Capitol Drive — regarding a man doing push-ups on top of a moving vehicle.

Officials say this incident was captured on video — and has been circulating on social media.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown individuals engaged in this reckless behavior.

MPD is asking anyone with any information to please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.