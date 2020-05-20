× Plankinton Avenue Bridge to close for two weeks to roadway, pedestrian traffic

MILWAUKEE — Starting Thursday, May 21, the North Plankinton Avenue Bascule Bridge over the Menomonee River will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for 14 days, weather permitting.

This closure will allow the contractor to sandblast and paint the south leaf as part of the bridge rehabilitation project.

One half of the Menomonee River navigation channel will remain open for boat access.

In regards to the reconstruction project on North Plankinton Avenue, the east half of the roadway from W. St. Paul Avenue to the railroad tracks is near completion. Remaining work includes a portion of concrete pavement, asphalt shim, and building the right turn lane configuration at W. St. Paul Ave.

Officials say they anticipate pouring the concrete pavement, curb and gutter on the west half of the road by June 1.