Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, May 19. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened 10:30 p.m. near 20th and Hampton.

Police say a 19-year old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The second shooting happened just minutes later near Sherman Boulevard and Peck Place.

Police say a 19-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.