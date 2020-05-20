Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 5:47 am, May 20, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48AM, May 20, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, May 19. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened 10:30 p.m. near 20th and Hampton.

Shooting near 20th and Hampton in Milwaukee

Police say a 19-year old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The second shooting happened just minutes later near Sherman Boulevard and Peck Place.

Shooting near Sherman and Peck in Milwaukee

Police say a 19-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

