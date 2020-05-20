Softball standout Kaleigh Baxter from Big Foot ready to take on nursing at UW-Oshkosh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALWORTH -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Kaleigh Baxter is from Big Foot -- and a softball standout. She had the chance to play for her dad -- and really wanted to do so in her senior season. Of course, that is not to be.

Baxter was team captain for two years -- and two-time All-Conference and a selection to 2020 Senior All-Star Game. This honor student definitely made people smile watching her play softball at Big Foot.

Next up, Baxter will study nursing at UW-Oshkosh. We wish her all the best.