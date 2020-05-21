LIVE: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin DHS offer update on COVID-19 pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus prompts closure of 250 Victoria’s Secret stores, 50 Bath & Body Works stores in US, Canada

Posted 12:44 pm, May 21, 2020, by , Updated at 12:46PM, May 21, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Victoria’s Secret’s parent company said Wednesday, May 20 it plans to permanently close approximately 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada in a commentary alongside its first-quarter earnings report. L Brands will also permanently shut down 50 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and one in Canada.

“As part of our strategy to increase shareholder value, we remain committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company, and we are taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses to operate as a separate, standalone company,” the company said.

L Brands reported a net loss of $296.9 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with a profit of $40.3 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago. The company reported revenue of $1.65 billion compared to $2.63 billion a year ago, with total net sales decreasing 37%.

A woman walks past a Victoria’s Secret store in the departure hall of Sydney International Airport in Australia. This particular store has the distinction of being the lingerie retailer’s first in Australia.

At Victoria’s Secret, total sales tumbled 46% to $821.5 million. Store comps declined 15%, and sales in the direct business also declined 15% to $307.6 million, partially driven by the six-day closure of the direct business. In April, when the online business was operational and stores were closed, direct sales increased by 30%.

A Bath & Body Works employee looks out the door as Ohio businesses reopen in the wake of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Total sales at Bath & Body Works dropped 18% to $712.7 million, though Bath & Body Works’ online business surged 85% due to an increased demand for hand sanitizers and scented soaps, the company said. 

L Brands said it had $957 million in cash on hand at the end of the first quarter. Almost all of the company’s stores have been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will not provide a second-quarter or full-year outlook due to the pandemic and anticipates the majority of its shops to reopen by the end of July.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LB L BRANDS INC. 14.30 +2.08 +17.02%

L Brands will hold an earnings call with analysts Thursday morning. Shares of L Brands closed at $12.22 at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, down 2%.

For updates, check out FOXBusiness.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.