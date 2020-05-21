LIVE: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin DHS offer update on COVID-19 pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Evers announces $100M for long-term care, EMS and more

Posted 1:47 pm, May 21, 2020, by , Updated at 01:55PM, May 21, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday, May 21 a grant program funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Totaling $100 million dollars, a news release indicates the funding will support providers most at-risk for financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The providers targeted for financial assistance include emergency medical services, home and community-based services, and long-term care providers such as skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

The program will be administered in two parts:

  1. Initial release of funds to support immediate needs
  2. Targeted release for additional needs of individual providers

Both rounds of funding will be allocated to support expenses directly related to COVID-19 as well as expenses associated with the interruption of typical operations, such as overtime pay, changes to sanitation procedures, and disruption to the standard delivery of care.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.