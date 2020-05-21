× Gov. Evers announces $100M for long-term care, EMS and more

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday, May 21 a grant program funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Totaling $100 million dollars, a news release indicates the funding will support providers most at-risk for financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The providers targeted for financial assistance include emergency medical services, home and community-based services, and long-term care providers such as skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

The program will be administered in two parts:

Initial release of funds to support immediate needs Targeted release for additional needs of individual providers

Both rounds of funding will be allocated to support expenses directly related to COVID-19 as well as expenses associated with the interruption of typical operations, such as overtime pay, changes to sanitation procedures, and disruption to the standard delivery of care.