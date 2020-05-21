Horicon PD: Construction worker dies from injuries suffered after being struck by falling debris

LIVE: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin DHS offer update on COVID-19 pandemic
HORICON — Horicon police say a male construction worker in his 30s died from injuries suffered after being struck by falling debris at the Horicon Junior/Senior High School on Wednesday, May 20.

The cause of the death is pending. However, no foul play is suspected. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is working to investigate this incident.

