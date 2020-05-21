× Jewish Community Center announces ‘Return to Spaces’ plan for select programs

MILWAUKEE — The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) announced on Thursday, May 21 its plan for returning select programs and services to its physical spaces.

A news release indicates the JCC will begin offering onsite fitness, aquatics, early childhood education, and youth summer programming in spaces throughout its statewide footprint in a phased approach.

In partnership with government leaders and field experts, the JCC says it is prepared to safely welcome members to physical spaces for the following services:

Self-directed fitness floor usage – Whitefish Bay – June 1

Scheduled open/lap swim – Whitefish Bay – June 1

Early childhood education – Whitefish Bay & Mequon – June 8

Comprehensive youth summer care – Fredonia – June 29

Jewish Food Pantry – Milwaukee – ongoing

“We remain focused on returning to safe, sustainable service in our core impact areas, and we are committed to empowering our families to ‘return to work’ and stabilize our community,” said JCC President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Shapiro.

Updates on how to register for fitness use, enroll in early education programs, participate in youth summer programs, and other details on return expectations and policies will be announced in advance of the physical openings of these spaces.

Visit jccmilwaukee.org for more information.