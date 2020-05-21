Open Record Special Edition: ‘New normal’ for local businesses

MILWAUKEE — When the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s ‘Safer at Home’ order, the state was left with a variety of rules for how businesses should operate. Now, local businesses are trying to figure out how and when they should open, and what their operations will look like in the new normal.

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 reporter Angelica Sanchez on to talk about how those businesses are responding to COVID-19 and the work that’s gone into sifting through what’s been a confusing week for business owners and customers.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

