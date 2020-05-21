× Mequon man faces stalking charges in case linked to ‘suspicious disappearance’ in Kenosha

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A Mequon man faces stalking charges in a case connected to the “suspicious disappearance” of a Kenosha man. Kenosha police on Wednesday, May 20 asked for help locating Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., last seen on May 17. Prosecutors say Zachariah Anderson of Mequon stalked his ex — who was dating Gutierrez. A criminal complaint said “large amounts of blood” were found in Gutierrez’s Kenosha apartment.

Zachariah Anderson, 39, faces one count of stalking, domestic abuse, repeater, and one count of stalking, repeater.

The victim in the stalking case, a woman from Germantown, told police she has concerns about Anderson, her ex and the father of her children, and noted that Gutierrez, who she was dating, had not been seen or heard from since May 17. She said Anderson “does not approve of them dating.” Gutierrez did not report to work on May 18 or 19. The woman said she went to his Kenosha home on May 19 and the patio door was open, furniture appeared to have been moved around, a rug was missing and there appeared to be blood on the floor and furniture. She then called police.

A criminal complaint said investigators found both of Gutierrez’s vehicles in the parking lot — and large amounts of blood in his apartment.

The Germantown woman told investigators Anderson had been tracking her movements, showing up at places she’s been, accusing her of having sex with other people and texting her about her actions.

On April 24, she said her doorbell rang around 3 a.m. and she noticed a black vehicle squealing off. She said Gutierrez had stayed the night, and he found items missing from his vehicle the next morning — including his vehicle registration, which the couple’s daughter later told investigators she saw in Anderson’s possession, along with a letter belonging to Gutierrez. The next day, during a birthday party for their child, the Germantown woman said Anderson pulled her aside and said things to her that led her to believe he was following her. She said Anderson later admitted he was watching them.

Prosecutors spoke with the couple’s daughter about this, who said Anderson had left that night and told her he had been “videotaping” the woman and Gutierrez. The complaint said Anderson gave his daughter a phone to record her mother when she gets upset. A search of that phone revealed “tracker devices” had been purchased from Amazon on April 21.

On May 8, the complaint said the Germantown woman indicated she had “a weird feeling” Anderson put a tracker on her vehicle when she dropped off the kids. She said she searched her vehicle and found a phone under a seat, and the next day, Anderson asked her for his “burner phone” — frantically searching for it in her vehicle. She said Anderson told her he had lost it, but later admitted he’d been tracking her. Anderson denied that, telling investigators he believed he had dropped the phone in the woman’s vehicle.

On May 13, the complaint said Anderson texted the woman and told her he would be taking her to court for the children, and telling her the time she had arrived at Gutierrez’s home in Kenosha — also repeating something Gutierrez had asked her. Three days later, on May 16, there were more messages from Anderson about the woman being in Kenosha. According to prosecutors, Anderson told investigators he knew she was there because he called the phone company — but the woman said she believed he knew she was there because he was following her or somehow listening to their conversations.

According to the complaint, Anderson’s daughter indicated she was with him when they went to the woman’s home while Gutierrez was there — and Anderson put his phone in an air conditioning unit to record — later having her go up to the window “to see what her mom was doing.” Anderson admitted to going to her house because he “had a premonition she was with a male.” He admitted having his daughter get out to see what the woman was doing, but denied recording them.

Again, according to prosecutors, Anderson denied tracking the woman, denied recording the woman, denied taking Gutierrez’s belongings and said his daughter was lying.

The complaint noted Anderson was convicted of possession of over 10 pounds of marijuana out of South Dakota on April 16, with sentencing set for May 27.