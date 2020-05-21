× Whitefish Bay track, choir standout Alexa Bartschat will major in music at Northwestern

WHITEFISH BAY — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Whitefish Bay High School senior Alexa Bartschat ran the 400 to the 3200 for the Blue Dukes for four years — ready to step in for an event whenever she was needed, according to her coach.

You might hear her friends and teachers ask, Alexa, please sing for us. That’s because she’s a leader in the choir program, and in the extracurricular choir group, the Bay Belles, even creating vocal arrangements for the group.

This kind, patient and passionate young woman is off to Northwestern, where she’ll major in music.