80-year-old woman killed in Sheboygan County car accident, officials say

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — One woman was killed and another was injured in a car accident in the Town of Sheboygan on Thursday, May 21

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the accident near STH 28 and County Trunk A just before 5 p.m. on Thursday where two vehicles had collided.

Authorities say an 80-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman headed westbound failed to stop for a traffic signal and struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Sheboygan woman.

Both women were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 80-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Kohler Police Department, Orange Cross Ambulance and the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department.