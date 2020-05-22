Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

80-year-old woman killed in Sheboygan County car accident, officials say

Posted 9:57 pm, May 22, 2020, by

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — One woman was killed and another was injured in a car accident in the Town of Sheboygan on Thursday, May 21

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the accident near STH 28 and County Trunk A just before 5 p.m. on Thursday where two vehicles had collided.

Authorities say an 80-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman headed westbound failed to stop for a traffic signal and struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Sheboygan woman.

Both women were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 80-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Kohler Police Department, Orange Cross Ambulance and the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.