Bel Canto Chorus goes virtual with tribute to WWI: ‘Token of our commitment to make music’

MILWAUKEE — While the coronavirus pandemic has kept audiences from seeing their favorite musical groups perform, it cannot keep the musicians from practicing their art form.

Recently, the members of the Bel Canto Chorus have been busy creating the work in the video above. It is a piece the chorus would have performed in its final concert of the season this month at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. A news release says the song, “Abide with Me,” would have been a commemorative tribute to World War I — and one of the featured pieces.

This is Bel Canto’s first virtual choral offering. Bel Canto Music Director Richard Hynson said in the news release:

“While it doesn’t compare to our blended choral sound in concert, it is a sign of good faith that we are still singing—a token of our commitment to make music with one another for you no matter what.”

Note about “Abide with Me:” Written by William Henry Monk and arranged by Richard Hynson. Performed virtually by members of Bel Canto Chorus during the 2020 Safer at Home caused by COVID-19.