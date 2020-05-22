‘Extensive damage:’ About 50 buildings on west side of Milwaukee River are without steam service

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials say as of noon Friday, May 22 approximately 50 buildings on the west side of the Milwaukee River are without steam service. The steam outages started early Monday morning, May 18 and remain a task at hand for We Energies.

Crews are pumping out thousands of gallons of water to trying to find and fix the issue.

“We had hoped that restoration would be complete by this time. However, as our work has progressed, we are finding more extensive damage to our underground equipment in the areas of 2nd and Clybourn Avenue, “said We Energies. “We will continue to work 24/7 until the remaining customers have been restored. We expect restoration to buildings will occur in small groups between now and noon tomorrow. We thank all of our steam customers for their patience.”

The outages have left people without hot water or heat since Monday morning. We Energies is asking people to be patient as crews continue to work.

The outage has not affected gas or electric services.

