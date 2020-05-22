LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Harley-Davidson begins ‘planned phased approach’ to resume building motorcycles

Posted 10:15 am, May 22, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — A spokesperson for Harley-Davidson tells FOX6 News on Friday, May 22 the motorcycle maker has “begun a planned phased approach to resuming production in its facilities, following the guidelines of public health and regulatory authorities and keeping employee health and safety front and center.”

Officials say at all of its facilities, Harley-Davidson has “implemented enhanced safety measures, protocols to support social distancing and is bolstering its already-rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices.”

Harley-Davidson announced on March 18 the suspension of production in the United States as a result of the coronavirus.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.