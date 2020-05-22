× Harley-Davidson begins ‘planned phased approach’ to resume building motorcycles

MILWAUKEE — A spokesperson for Harley-Davidson tells FOX6 News on Friday, May 22 the motorcycle maker has “begun a planned phased approach to resuming production in its facilities, following the guidelines of public health and regulatory authorities and keeping employee health and safety front and center.”

Officials say at all of its facilities, Harley-Davidson has “implemented enhanced safety measures, protocols to support social distancing and is bolstering its already-rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices.”

Harley-Davidson announced on March 18 the suspension of production in the United States as a result of the coronavirus.