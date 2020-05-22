× Matthew McConaughey, Camila hit the road to deliver masks to rural hospitals in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTBC) — Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are hitting the road. The American actor and producer posted on Facebook that both him and Camila would be traveling around Texas to deliver masks to hospitals in rural areas.

According to his Facebook posts, the 110-thousand masks that they are driving around with and bringing to rural hospitals were donated by the luxury vehicle Lincoln.

“Thanks to facebook.com/Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” McConaughey wrote in the caption of a photo he posted on Facebook.

In the photo, you can see Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila in a pickup truck that is filled to the brim with boxes. The boxes are supposedly filled with the masks that the two will be delivering to Texas Hospitals.

This isn’t the first act of kindness from the Texas native and his wife during the pandemic. At the beginning of April, Camila and Matthew donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

McConaughey and Camila have been hunkered down in his longtime hometown of Austin, Texas, with their three kids and McConaughey’s mother, who moved out of her assisted living facility to join them.

Story courtesy of FOX 7 Austin, Fox Television Stations.