Midtown coronavirus test site being ‘put on pause,’ Milwaukee Health Department says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department announced on Friday, May 22 that one of the city’s Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 test locations will “be put on pause” after May 23.

The site located in the city’s Midtown neighborhood near Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue will no longer be operational after that date, for the time being. Health officials did not say how long the pause in operations may last.

The test site located near 27th and Chase at the UMOS on the city’s south side will continue operating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

