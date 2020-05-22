Officials: Burlington man killed in Town of Mukwonago crash

TOWN OF MUKWONAGO — Authorities responded to the area of STH 83 and Sugden Road in the Town of Mukwonago on Friday afternoon, May 22 for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Around 4:15 p.m., a vehicle headed northbound on STH 83 turned onto westbound Sugden and was struck by a vehicle headed southbound on STH 83.

The driver of the southbound vehicle — a 23-year-old Burlington man — was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 70-year-old Mukwonago man, sustained minor injuries.

STH 83 was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours as emergency personnel responded. It has since reopened.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Village of Mukwonago Police Department, Village of Eagle Police Department and Mukwonago Fire Department were involved in the emergency response.