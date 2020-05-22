LAKE GENEVA -- Safari Lake Geneva is shaking things up as it opens for the season -- and it's a drive-thru park. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
About Safari Lake Geneva (website)
Just a short five miles from downtown Lake Geneva is an animal adventure unlike anything else in Wisconsin. This is Safari Lake Geneva, not a zoo, not a theme park, but a unique wildlife preserve that is home to animals from around the world.
Consistently ranked as one of the most exciting things to do in Lake Geneva, Safari Lake Geneva is a family-owned business and the brainchild of Wisconsin’s foremost exotic animal expert “Jungle” Jay Christie. Christie had long dreamed of creating a refuge for the world’s diminishing breeds that allowed animals to roam vast acreage while confining people to “cages,” specifically their cars. The end result is a conservation park that allows animals to interact with other animals, oftentimes in herds, just as they would in their ancestral homelands.