Stores reopen after businesses get the green light in suburban Milwaukee County

WHITEFISH BAY — “I wanted to be one of the first ones in,” Nathan Huey said as he waited for the doors to open at Kohl’s Friday, May 22.

Wasting no time hitting the aisles as order #1 expired, allowing businesses to re-open in Milwaukee’s suburban municipalities.

“I’m glad to see we are getting back to opening up,” he said.

Though he’s ready to comb through racks, Huey still feels somewhat apprehensive as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“I’m concerned about it but we gotta keep on living,” Huey said.

While health departments push safe practices — stores are taking precautions.

“They are doing everything they need to do to keep us safe,” he said.

From hand sanitizer to monitoring the amount of customers inside, Riley Kelly the manager of Navy Knot in Whitefish Bay says she shares her sanitizing process and posts her safety protocol.

“We wanted people to feel comfortable and we didn’t want people to feel scared to come in here,” Kelly said.

Jane Hoffman was itching to get out of quarantine and step foot in one of her favorite shops.

“Well, gosh, exciting,” Hoffman said.

But she’s still careful because she’s high risk and doesn’t want more than she bargains for.

“Always wearing a mask, standing 6 feet away,” Hoffman said.

Kelly is just grateful to have customers return after only having a portion of online sales these past few months.

“It’s been tough, I feel like I’ve been working 3 times as hard for about 1/3 of the normal business,” Kelly said.

Now they’re 100% open and glad folks are out and about partaking in this new normal.

Regardless of when different municipalities reopen one thing remains constant businesses and patrons need to be vigilant and still adhere to the CDC guidelines and stay safe.