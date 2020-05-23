× 20-year-old shot after argument near 25th and Chambers, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 22 near N. 25th Street and W. Chambers Street that left a 20-year-old Milwaukee man injured.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-934-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.