3 Eau Claire teens face battery charges after Instagram video shows physical assault of victim

Three teenagers have been charged after a video was found on an Instagram account that contained a physical assault.

Eau Claire County Court records show Ruby Jimenez Nevarez, Chase Passon and Alexis Strenke — all 18 years old and from Eau Claire — have been charged.

Jimenez Nevarez has been charged with battery. Passon has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Strenke has been charged with battery-repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a home after an anonymous female reported a physical assault that she viewed on Instagram.

Passon admitted to officers that there was a physical altercation and that the victim was “high on six Xanax.” Officers went into the residence and found Jimenez Nevarez, an unidentified person and Alexis Strenke all to be under the influence of drugs. There was also a large amount of blood on a floor and wall that led to a bedroom.

A juvenile was referred to juvenile court regarding the case.

The Eau Claire Police Department says they have confirmed the assault’s location, and officers identified Passon as the primary aggressor.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is recovering from his injuries. More here.