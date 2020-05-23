Catholic parishes on Milwaukee’s south side delaying public Sunday Masses, Archdiocese announces
MILWAUKEE — Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee’s south side, many Catholic parishes in this area will delay public Masses until further notice.
Archbishop Jerome Listecki said in a statement:
“After consultation with the Vicar General for the area and with some of the pastors of the near south side Milwaukee parishes, I have concerns about our ability to control both attendance and proper social distancing protocols. The health and safety of our people is our priority. I do not want to put anyone at undue risk. Given my understanding of the current health realities, the risk of returning to Mass for Pentecost is a risk in good conscience that I cannot take.”
Listecki released guidelines earlier this month for parishes to resume Mass starting May 31. The potential for each parish to open will be assessed on a week-by-week basis and is dependent on the status the coronavirus within the surrounding communities, the Archdiocese said. The following parishes are affected by the decision:
- Saint Anthony Parish
- Saint Hyacinth Parish
- Saint Adalbert Parish
- Prince of Peace Parish
- Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish
- Saint Vincent de Paul Parish
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
- Saint Patrick Parish
- Saint Roman Parish
- Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish
- Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish
- Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish
- Saint Mary Magdalene Parish
- Saint John Paul II Parish
- Saint Stanislaus Parish
- Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish
To receive updates on status, or find out if live streaming is available at these parishes, contact Amy Grau at graua@archmil.org or 414-588-1506.