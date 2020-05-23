Tornado Watch issued for part of our viewing area until 8 p.m.
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Catholic parishes on Milwaukee’s south side delaying public Sunday Masses, Archdiocese announces

Posted 3:38 pm, May 23, 2020, by , Updated at 03:41PM, May 23, 2020

The Basilica of St. Josaphat

MILWAUKEE — Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee’s south side, many Catholic parishes in this area will delay public Masses until further notice.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki said in a statement:

“After consultation with the Vicar General for the area and with some of the pastors of the near south side Milwaukee parishes, I have concerns about our ability to control both attendance and proper social distancing protocols.  The health and safety of our people is our priority.  I do not want to put anyone at undue risk. Given my understanding of the current health realities, the risk of returning to Mass for Pentecost is a risk in good conscience that I cannot take.”

Listecki released guidelines earlier this month for parishes to resume Mass starting May 31. The potential for each parish to open will be assessed on a week-by-week basis and is dependent on the status the coronavirus within the surrounding communities, the Archdiocese said. The following parishes are affected by the decision:

  • Saint Anthony Parish
  • Saint Hyacinth Parish
  • Saint Adalbert Parish
  • Prince of Peace Parish
  • Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish
  • Saint Vincent de Paul Parish
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
  • Saint Patrick Parish
  • Saint Roman Parish
  • Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish
  • Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish
  • Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish
  • Saint Mary Magdalene Parish
  • Saint John Paul II Parish
  • Saint Stanislaus Parish
  • Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish

To receive updates on status, or find out if live streaming is available at these parishes, contact Amy Grau at graua@archmil.org or 414-588-1506.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.