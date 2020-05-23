× Catholic parishes on Milwaukee’s south side delaying public Sunday Masses, Archdiocese announces

MILWAUKEE — Due to the high concentration and volume of COVID-19 cases on Milwaukee’s south side, many Catholic parishes in this area will delay public Masses until further notice.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki said in a statement:

“After consultation with the Vicar General for the area and with some of the pastors of the near south side Milwaukee parishes, I have concerns about our ability to control both attendance and proper social distancing protocols. The health and safety of our people is our priority. I do not want to put anyone at undue risk. Given my understanding of the current health realities, the risk of returning to Mass for Pentecost is a risk in good conscience that I cannot take.”

Listecki released guidelines earlier this month for parishes to resume Mass starting May 31. The potential for each parish to open will be assessed on a week-by-week basis and is dependent on the status the coronavirus within the surrounding communities, the Archdiocese said. The following parishes are affected by the decision:

Saint Anthony Parish

Saint Hyacinth Parish

Saint Adalbert Parish

Prince of Peace Parish

Saint Rafael the Archangel Parish

Saint Vincent de Paul Parish

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

Saint Patrick Parish

Saint Roman Parish

Congregation of the Holy Spirit Parish

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish

Basilica of Saint Josaphat Parish

Saint Mary Magdalene Parish

Saint John Paul II Parish

Saint Stanislaus Parish

Saint Maximilian/SS Cyril & Methodius Kolbe Parish

To receive updates on status, or find out if live streaming is available at these parishes, contact Amy Grau at graua@archmil.org or 414-588-1506.