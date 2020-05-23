‘Hi crocodile:’ With visitors absent, zoo reads letters from children to animals

MIAMI — A zoo in Miami that encouraged children to write letters to the zoo animals to keep them company while the park is closed to visitors shared a brief mash note penned to Hannibal the crocodile in this video on Facebook.

In April, Zoo Miami asked children to write letters and draw pictures and send then to the animals and their keepers. This letter, read by zookeeper Sean Juman to the humongous reptile, was written by Liam.

“Hi crocodile,” Liam wrote in his letter. “Me and my daddy liked when you swam over us when we were in a tube. I also liked when you opened your mouth.”

Juman thanked Liam for the note, sure that “Hannibal enjoyed it just as much as we did.”

Video credit: Zoo Miami via Storyful, Fox Television Stations