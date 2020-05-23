Students handed diplomas, roll across graduation stage virtually in Philippines

Tornado Watch issued for part of our viewing area until 8 p.m.
MANILA, Philippines -- A dream came true for the class of 2020 at a school in the Philippines.

Students got to attend their graduation ceremony remotely with a high-tech twist in the nation's capital, Manila. Robots dressed in caps and gowns rolled across the stage to accept diplomas for the cyber-graduation, but the students' faces were seen on video screens so they could be in the moment.

179 public school students took part in the commencement ceremony on Friday, May 22. A robotics team came up with the idea for the unique graduation ceremony since all large gatherings were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

