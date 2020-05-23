× Teen, 4 children involved in Ozaukee County rollover accident

GRAFTON — The Grafton Fire Department was called to a rollover accident involving five people on Saturday night, May 23.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that the vehicle rolled over on Pioneer Road near the Ulao Creek bridge in Grafton around 6:30 p.m. The teenage driver and four passengers — all children — were able to get out of the car before first responders arrived.

Paramedics treated all five for minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.