Teen, 4 children involved in Ozaukee County rollover accident

Posted 9:08 pm, May 23, 2020, by , Updated at 09:09PM, May 23, 2020

Vehicle rollover accident in Ozaukee County. (Credit: Village of Grafton Fire Department Facebook)

GRAFTON — The Grafton Fire Department was called to a rollover accident involving five people on Saturday night, May 23.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that the vehicle rolled over on Pioneer Road near the Ulao Creek bridge in Grafton around 6:30 p.m. The teenage driver and four passengers — all children — were able to get out of the car before first responders arrived.

Paramedics treated all five for minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.

