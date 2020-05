× Police: 3 hurt in shooting at Walmart on E. Capitol Drive

MILWAUKEE — Three people were hurt in a shooting at Walmart on E. Capitol Drive Sunday afternoon, May 24.

The victims are a 20-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man.

All were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

This is a developing story.